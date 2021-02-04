Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $389.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of -137.15 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

