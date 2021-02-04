Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.32. 368,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,263,139. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,178 shares of company stock worth $14,136,945. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

