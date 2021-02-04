Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

TYL traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $425.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.69. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

