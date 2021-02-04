U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $56,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

USB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,039. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

