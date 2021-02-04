U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of USX stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $386.90 million, a P/E ratio of -779.22 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $4,261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $1,685,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

