Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $617,320.13

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $617,320.13 and approximately $45,489.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00780575 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.