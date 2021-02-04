Ubex (UBEX) Trading Up 54.9% Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $617,320.13 and approximately $45,489.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00780575 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

