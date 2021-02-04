Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $35,844.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,812.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.46 or 0.04388302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00396420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.01145849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00482856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00409962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00249579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

