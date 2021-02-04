UBS ETRACS NYSE Pickens Core Midstream Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PYPE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

UBS ETRACS NYSE Pickens Core Midstream Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PYPE) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

