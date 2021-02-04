UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.76. 1,287,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,439. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

