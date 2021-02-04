UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) to Issue GBX 0.46 Dividend

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) stock opened at GBX 68.20 ($0.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 47.35 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.30 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £886.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.32.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

