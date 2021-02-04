UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $37,157.38 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $37,157.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,737 shares in the company, valued at $442,265.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UMBF traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

