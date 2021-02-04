UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNCFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

UniCredit stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

