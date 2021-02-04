Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

LON:ULVR traded down GBX 269 ($3.51) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,067 ($53.14). The stock had a trading volume of 6,080,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,211. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £106.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,365.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,551.01.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

