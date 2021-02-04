Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $20.17 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $20.17 or 0.00054208 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.85 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 197.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,858,058 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.