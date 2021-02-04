United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL remained flat at $$42.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 553,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,582,300. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.