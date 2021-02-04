United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.68.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

