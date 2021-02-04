United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.68.

UPS opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

