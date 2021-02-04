United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Trading Down 6.8%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. 11,296,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 9,098,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

