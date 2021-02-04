United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $25.47 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.96. 21,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,704. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

