United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.40. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $176.31.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

