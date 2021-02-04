UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $1.38 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00003779 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $17.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00392879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

