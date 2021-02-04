Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.45. Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 200,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

About Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources Limited (UPL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.