Uquid Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $53.26 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00014551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $53.26 million and $7.70 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00064026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.17 or 0.01221595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048428 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.49 or 0.04675480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

