Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.90. 6,729,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 6,067,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $153.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. Equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408,309 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

