Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE UE traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 5,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 35.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth $2,011,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

