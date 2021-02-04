USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Stake in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMCH. Truist raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

