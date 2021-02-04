USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $69,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

