USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of RH by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

NYSE RH opened at $474.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

