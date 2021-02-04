USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.08 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,611.41 or 0.04337013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 6,139,814,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,079,427,263 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

