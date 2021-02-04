Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 25.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 13.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 512.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTMD opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

