Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Valaris alerts:

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. Valaris has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valaris (VALPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.