Value Partners Investments Inc. Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 434,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,571,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.1% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 293,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,019,548. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

