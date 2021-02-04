Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.57-1.67 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.57-1.67 EPS.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. 44,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

