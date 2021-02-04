VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $50.42 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

