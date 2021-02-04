VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MORT stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

