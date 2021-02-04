Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $178.52

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $178.52 and last traded at $178.52, with a volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

