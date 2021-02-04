Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09.

