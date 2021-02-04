Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 705.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 33,432 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.27. 5,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,437. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $181.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

