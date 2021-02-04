Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) is BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.1% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.99. The stock had a trading volume of 190,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,765. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $291.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.53.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

