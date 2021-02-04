Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBR stock opened at $150.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.