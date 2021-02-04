Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.35. 42,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

