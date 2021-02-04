Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Cut by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.36. 22,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.45.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.