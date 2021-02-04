Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 18,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $96.42.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

