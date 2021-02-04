Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Varonis Systems worth $163,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $181.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,949. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

