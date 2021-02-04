Vaxart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 47,388 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,061% compared to the average volume of 4,080 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vaxart by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

