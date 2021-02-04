Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of VNWTF stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

