Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vedanta by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 539,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth $3,141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vedanta by 720.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vedanta by 1,151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 257,545 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEDL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 467,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,458. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vedanta has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.