Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $286.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.28. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $11,314,280. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

