Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $286.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.28. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,314,280. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.